Suspected drug dealer arrested in Lapu buy bust

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A suspected drug dealer who supplies illegal drugs in Barangay Pusok was nabbed by police past 1:00 a. m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Sitio Mustang, Barangay Pusok, here.

The suspect was identified by police as McVince Hinoguin, 38, a resident of Cebu City but working in Lapu-Lapu City.

Hinoguin was nabbed by police in a buy bust operation led by Police Captain Aibert Samson, chief of the Pusok Police Station.

Police recovered from the suspect two medium sized packs of suspected shabu weighing 7 grams. This has an estimated value of P47,600 based on the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

Samson said they believe the suspect supplies shabu within Barangay Pusok based on the information they gathered through surveillance.

The suspect is currently detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Headquarters Holding Cell pending the filing of appropriate charges. /bmjo