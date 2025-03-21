UST completes UAAP season sweep as Rosano’s double-double effort falls short

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana rookie sensation Zaydhen Rosano’s valiant double-double performance went to waste as the National University Nazareth School (NUNS) fell short against the University of Santo Tomas (UST), 57-63, in the UAAP Season 87 Girls’ Basketball Tournament finals on Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Rosano gave her all for the Lady Bullpups, finishing with 12 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, and one assist after missing Game 1 due to suspension.

The former Abellana National School (ANS) cager battled hard on both ends of the floor, providing a crucial inside presence, but her efforts were not enough to stop UST’s coronation.

Despite Rosano’s dominance in the paint and the playmaking brilliance of Gilas Youth guard Aubrey Lapasaran, who tallied 22 points, eight assists, four steals, and a block, NUNS faltered in the closing moments, handing the UAAP girls’ basketball title to UST.

NUNS went scoreless in the final 4:32, allowing UST to complete a stunning 11-0 run that sealed their perfect season.

Trailing 52-57 after a layup by Maria Sales, 17-year-old Sandra Abrantes emerged as the unlikely hero for UST. Abrantes ignited their decisive run, scoring nine of the 11 points that turned the tide in their favor.

Season 87 MVP Barby Dajao and Abrantes combined for back-to-back layups, giving UST a commanding 63-57 lead with just 17.2 seconds left. They never looked back.

Lapasaran and Rosano attempted desperate three-pointers in the dying seconds, but both misfired, confirming the Junior Growling Tigresses’ coronation and season sweep.

