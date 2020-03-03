Kim Chiu’s van shot in Quezon City; actress safe

By: Darryl John Esguerra - INQUIRER.net March 04,2020 - 07:41 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle-riding gunmen opened fire at the van carrying ABS-CBN actress Kim Chiu in Quezon City on Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting incident happened at around 6:15 a.m. along Katipunan Ave. corner C.P. Garcia Ave. in Quezon City.

The actress and her companions were unharmed, the Quezon City Police District’s Anonas station said.

The actress’ driver Wilfredo Taperla said the two suspects, wearing black helmets and jackets fired six shots before speeding off.

Chiu was on her way to the taping of a television series when the incident happened, Taperla disclosed in an interview on dzMM.

The actress pushed through with her scheduled taping after the incident, Taperla added.

Authorities are now processing the crime scene.

