Kim Chiu’s van shot in Quezon City; actress safe
MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle-riding gunmen opened fire at the van carrying ABS-CBN actress Kim Chiu in Quezon City on Wednesday morning.
Police said the shooting incident happened at around 6:15 a.m. along Katipunan Ave. corner C.P. Garcia Ave. in Quezon City.
The actress and her companions were unharmed, the Quezon City Police District’s Anonas station said.
The actress’ driver Wilfredo Taperla said the two suspects, wearing black helmets and jackets fired six shots before speeding off.
Chiu was on her way to the taping of a television series when the incident happened, Taperla disclosed in an interview on dzMM.
The actress pushed through with her scheduled taping after the incident, Taperla added.
Read more: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1236562/van-carrying-actress-kim-chiu-shot-in-quezon-city#ixzz6Fg2wn0U7
Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.