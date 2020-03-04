Bomb hoax halts classes in 4 Cebu City schools

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Classes were temporarily suspended in four public schools in Cebu City on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after their principals received a text message and phone call informing them of hidden bombs in their respective campuses.

Councilor David Tumulak, the city council chairperson for disaster risk reduction and management, said the National Science High School, Abellana National High School, Mambaling Elementary School, and Hippodromo Elementary School all received bomb threats.

The classes were immediately suspended and all students were temporarily evacuated as the police scan the buildings in search of the bomb.

The threats were received around 8 am, but less than an hour later, the police have already cleared the four schools from any bombs.

“We already have an idea nga dili tinood. Pero (that it is not true. But) we always treat these threats as true,” said Tumulak.

The classes resumed after the police secured the schools.

Tumulak expressed his dismay that another bomb threat has circulated merely a month after a similar incident happened on January 28, 2020.

He said the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is now investigating whether the two incidents were related.

“Akong hangyo niya, dili na niya buhaton kay makasamok sa pag eskwela sa mga bata. (My request to the prankster is to stop sending bomb scares because it disrupts the school time of the students),” said Tumulak.

He said the police are now in the process of finding both suspects, as they have not yet found the suspect of the bomb scare earlier in the year.

He also urged the public to remain calm should they receive bomb scares and immediately report these to the police. The public is also asked to follow the necessary evacuation protocol to avoid panic.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Melbert Glade Esguerra, the deputy city director for administration of CCPO, told CDN Digital that the public need not worry about their safety especially in our schools.

“Safe man ta, kay atong mga principal kabalo man sa ilang gi buhat in terms sa ingon ani nga mga situation. Di sila angay maguol kay atong mga school authorities kabaw sila sa ilang buhaton sa ilang in case nga sa mga ingon ani nga situation nga atong mga police mo responde man dayon,” he said.

(We are safe because our principals know what they should be doing during such incidents. They should not worry because the school authorities know what to do and they are assured the police will respond immediately.)

Esguerra added that all the police units are ready to respond to bomb threats as part of their mandate to protect public safety. /rcg