DOH-7 to deploy medical specialists in Cebu province-run hospitals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Medical specialists, who will soon be completing their residency training with the Department of Health (DOH), are expected to serve the four provincial hospitals in Cebu.

Their assignment in government hospitals is part of their post-residency return service that is in compliance with the health department’s Administrative Order No. 2015-0021.

Dr. Christina Giangco, head of the Provincial Health Office (PHO), said the deployment of the medical specialists is expected to boost the delivery of services in province-run hospitals.

The provincial government is also expected to incur savings because they will be rendering their services for free.

“Ilaha nang requirement nga after sa ilang residency naa na silay exposure in other government hospitals. Program gyud na sa DOH, One year,” Giangco told CDN Digital.

(Their assignment in government hospitals is part of their exposure, a requirement for their residency. That is part of a program of DOH that they render free service for a period of one year.)

However, Giangco said that they will have to wait for DOH to decide on their respective assignments after they sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) delineating the obligations and responsibilities of the province and DOH in the deployment of the doctors in the provincial hospitals.

Giangco said it would also be up to DOH to decide how many resident doctors they will assign to serve in province-run hospitals.

These medical specialists are now in the process of completing their residency training under the DOH Teaching and Training Hospitals in order for them to become “skilled health professionals.”

Giangco is hopeful that DOH would assign a number of them to serve province-run hospitals that are located in the cities of Danao, Carcar, and Bogo and Balamban town. They also hope for the assignment of medical specialists in district hospitals that are located in Bantayan and Camotes Islands. / dcb