Rehab watchman faces dismissal over series of escapes of CICL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A watchman in the city-owned Operation Second Chance (OSC) facility in Barangay Kalunasan, is facing dismissal proceedings two days after five children in conflict with the law (CICL) bolted the rehabilitation center.

In a text message to CDN Digital, City Legal Officer Rey Gealon said that a watchman was proven to have been negligent in his duties including failure to report stabbing incidents as well as repeated tardiness and absences.

Gealon withheld the name of the watchman pending final decision of Mayor Edgardo Labella on the case.

“In separate incidents where he was on duty, he consistently admitted to be tardy and negligent.

“After having been accorded administrative due process, it is found that evidence against him is strong,” said Gealon in a text message.

The investigation revealed that the watchman’s acts caused “raucous and injuries” among residents of the facility, including the escape of the children.

“Based on those factual and legal bases, the CLO is left without recourse but to recommend for his dismissal,” he added.

In recent statements, Labella is mulling the dismissal of the OSC personnel because of repeated escapes since October 2019. The mayor said he will not hesitate to dismiss the personnel if proven negligent. /rcg