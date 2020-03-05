Mayor Chan to terminate 26 traffic enforces involved in illegal drugs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Formal termination procedures are now being processed against the 22 Lapu-Lapu City traffic enforcers who are in the PNP narco list and the four others who tested positive for illegal drugs during a surprise drug test ordered by Mayor Junard Chan last Tuesday.

Chan told CDN Digital that the 22 traffic enforcers only have until this month to serve the Oponganons while the four who tested positive in Tuesday’s drug test will be terminated immediately once confirmatory results are in.

Chan said he learned of the involvement in illegal drugs of the 22 traffic enforcers after the police gave him a list.

The police meanwhile, said they based their information on the confession of a female traffic enforcer who was arrested last February 28 in a buy-bust operation.

The woman, who was an active member of the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) at the time of her arrest, was identified as Jannel Llamas Concon, and a resident of Sitio Super Sunlight Barangay Babag. She was with a certain Ruel Ybañez, who was said to be her cohort in distributing drugs.

Upon interrogation, Concon admitted that she and her cohort are the ones supplying shabu (crystal meth) to the 22 traffic enforcers sometimes while they are were on duty.

During last Tuesday’s surprise drug test, Mayor Chan already told the 22 to pack up ahead and leave CTMS as there’s no place for them in the government service.

According to Garry Lao, head of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) there are ways to mask the presence of illegal substances from one’s system such as what happened to the 22 traffic enforcers.

However, Lao said, that their inclusion in the PNP narco list is enough grounds for their termination from service.

Meanwhile, Chan announced on his Facebook page that the city is now hiring 30 traffic enforcers to replace those who will be dismissed.

Chan said those who are interested to apply have until March 12 to do so as training will start on March 23.

The CTMS has a total force of 223 traffic enforcers. Of this number, 217 were present during last Tuesday’s surprise drug test. The six who were absent will be made to undergo the procedure and explain their absence. /rcg