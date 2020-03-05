Another OSC watchman suspended, driver reprimanded for CICL escape

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another watchman is under fire along with two others for the repeated escapes of children in conflict with the law (CICL) from the youth rehabilitation facility, Operation Second Chance (OSC), in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

The City Legal Office (CLO) earlier recommended the dismissal of a watchman for repeated tardiness and absences, and for failure to report a stabbing incident in the facility.

This time, another watchman has been recommended for suspension, while a driver and an administrative assistant has been reprimanded for the escape of a CICL whom they brought to the Cebu City Medical Center after an incident on October 2019.

The administrative sanctions to the four OSC came after the escape of five CICLs from the facility on March 2, 2020, of which only two have been returned to the facility as of March 5, 2020.

The most recent incident is the fourth escape of CICLs from OSC in a span of five months, of which Mayor Edgardo Labella expressed dismay for the repeated incidents.

“In another incident with Operation Second Chance involving the escape of a CICL while at CCMC on 28 October 2019, the CLO recommends to the Mayor the suspension for 3mos without pay of one watchman and a stern warning against a driver and administrative assistant,” said City Legal Officer Rey Gealon in a text message.

Gealon said the personnel have been accorded with due process and have been asked to explain before they made the recommendation.

“The Committee of Three of the CLO discovered that there was attendant negligence that precipitated the escape. Section 5 of City Ordinance 2142 defines NEGLECT OF DUTY as that act of carelessness committed during working hours resulting in injury or damage or otherwise causing expenses to be incurred by the City of Cebu. Undoubtedly, all respondents, by their individual acts vis-a-vis their respective duties and responsibilities as such, committed negligence and must be penalized accordingly,” he said.

He said the city government hopes that with these corrective measures implemented, the personnel of OSC will shape up or “they will be surely shipped out.”

Mayor Edgardo Labella said he has yet to review the recommendations of the CLO over the fate of the four OSC personnel, but he said he will make a decision on Friday, March 6, 2020.

He also ordered the CLO to probe the command responsibility of OSC executive director, retired Police Major Ambrocio Ybones, for the repeated escape of CICLs under his leadership.

The mayor also revealed that the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) already deployed 24-hour police security at the OSC to prevent any more escapes. /rcg