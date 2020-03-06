Seashell vendor shot dead in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A 41-year old woman who is a seashell vendor was declared dead at hospital after she was shot by unidentified motorcycle-riding men around 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the vicinity of Saac Buaya satellite market here.

The victim was identified by police as Mary Jane Dinaguit, residing at Sitio Seabreeze in Barangay Mactan.

Initial investigation conducted by Pusok Police Station led by Police Corporal Robert Anthony Piencenavez revealed that the victim was at the vicinity of the satellite market along the road when unidentified motorcycle-riding men stopped at her side. The back rider then shot the victim several times and fled immediately.

People along the road and within the market scampered when the victim was gunned down.

The victim was immediately brought by friends to the Mactan Doctors’ Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Piencenavez said the victim’s relatives and friends said they were not aware if the victim was in trouble with anyone.

Police are still working to determine the motive of the incident and the possible identity of the assailants. /bmjo