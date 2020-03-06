BREAKING: Philippines records 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported two new confirmed cases of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In a press conference, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the first new case is that of a 48-year-old Filipino man whose samples tested positive for COVID-19. The patient has a travel history to Japan, the DOH said.
The second confirmed case is that of a 62-year-old Filipino man who experienced hypertension, Duque said.
The DOH said there are more than 600 patients under investigation for COVID-19 nationwide, most of which are from Metro Manila.
Edited by MUF
