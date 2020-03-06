Anne Curtis shares touching Instagram post of first baby

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Love comes in different forms and each bears a unique kind of feeling.

Yet, the love of a mother to her child, is probably the purest and the most unconditional love you can find on earth.

This was how Kapamilya actress and TV host Anne Curtis Smith-Heussaff described how she feels about her first child with her husband, restaurateur and vlogger Erwan Heussaff.

She posted a photo of her baby’s hands clutched into hers and wrote a heartwarming caption for the child she named Dahlia Amelie Heussaff.

“Never knew I could love someone so much…

So much that it hurts in a good way… it’s an unexplainable kind of love. The kind I’ve never felt before. It’s so overwhelming and fills your heart to the brim with pure happiness. I will always be here to love, protect, guide and hold her little hand every step of the way… even when that little hand isn’t so little anymore. Everyone, I would like to introduce our darling daughter, Dahlia Amélie Heussaff.

02•03•2020”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9YD015B8zF/?igshid=wqlox41in09j

This was the first time Curtis posted on her Instagram feed since she gave birth last March 2, 2020.

Curtis welcomed the baby girl in Melbourne, Australia, where she spent most of her childhood./bmjo