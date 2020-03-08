UV: Lessons learned from PCCL loss to ADMU

CEBU CITY, Philippines—They may have lost to UAAP champions Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) in the Philippine Collegiate Champions’ League (PCCL) final four round, but the University of the Visayas (UV) still managed to get something good from their defeat.

Aside from the chance to play under the bright lights of the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, key players of the powerhouse team from Cebu City believe their experience taught them a lot of lessons that they could use going into the 20th season of the Cesafi.

“We learned a lot playing against a high caliber team like Ateneo,” said Mandaue City native Jancork Cabahug who scored 11 points during their game against ADMU held on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

“This experience has made me realize a lot of things. It taught me leadership and encouraged me to become a better version of myself,” added Cabahug.

UV kept the game close in the first three periods before the Blue Eagles went full circle in the fourth quarter.

“It was too difficult playing against them (ADMU) but we still fought hard,” said UV playmaker Gabriel Cometa.

UV team captain Ted Saga said that playing in the PCCL was not just about winning in the competition. He said that it taught them a lot of lessons that will help them reclaim the Cesafi crown which they lost to Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma in Season 19.

“It was a great experience playing against them (ADMU) because they were very big which made it very challenging. We learned a lot from them, something that we can apply on ourselves and on the team,” added Saga.

But the challenge remains for Cebu basketball teams to win the PCCL championship, something that no local team has accomplished so far.

Cabahug expressed confidence that their continued exposure will eventually give them the PCCL championship trophy.

“There is a lack of tournaments in Cebu. In Manila, after the UAAP or NCAA season, they still have a lot of pocket tournaments,” Cabahug said.

UV made it to the finals round of the PCCL in 2019 but lost their bid to the Isaac Go and Thirdy Ravena-led Ateneo squad, 95-71, in the championship game.

When they met again in this year’s semifinals game, it was SJ Belangel who spearheaded the Ateneo offense with 20 points. Las Coulibaly led UV with a game-high of 21 points. / dcb