Newlywed LGBT couple: Love is powerful

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The stars aligned as a unique union between a lesbian and a gay man happened on March 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

This one of a kind wedding created a buzz online as the couple, Jan Vincent Cutarra, 26, from Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City and Marry Jane Degamo, 21, from Talibon Bohol said their I dos.

The couple is best known as Nicole (the groom) and MJ (the bride) to their close friends and relatives.

CDN Digital was able to contact the newlyweds and asked how their unique love story came to be.

How they started

It all started when Nicole went to Bohol in December 2018.

“Ni adto siyag Bohol kay naa siyay uyo-an didto. Ako taga Bohol man gyud ko, didto mi nagkaila unya nagka estorya-ay,” said MJ.

(He went to Bohol because he had an uncle there. I am from Bohol and that is where we met and got to know each other.)

During that time Nicole was nursing a heartbreak from his previous relationship and MJ was single.

“Uyab man gud na siya sa akong usa ka barkadang lalaki sa una, unya gi binuangan, mao to akoy ni comfort niya, hangtod sa kay nagka developay mi,” added MJ.

(He was in a relationship with male friend of mine and my friend did not take him seriously and broke his heart. I was the one who comforted him during those times until we developed our feelings for each other.)

From exchanging text messages MJ professed her love for Nicole and courted him.

BF-GF relationship

“Nagka uyab mi pag February 1, 2019 didto na dayon nagsugod,” said Nicole.

(We became a boyfriend and girlfriend on February 1, 2019 and that is where it started.)

And after just three months in a relationship, Nicole popped the big question and proposed to MJ.

“Na unhan ko niya, naa man unta sad koy plano nga mag propose pero na unhan ko niya, na engaged mi May 4, 2019,” said MJ.

(He beat me to it. I had plans to propose to him but he proposed first. We got engaged on May 4, 2019.)

But before walking down the aisle, the couple told CDN Digital that to their surprise both their families were okay with the relationship they had.

“Wa gyud mi problema sa among families, ang dako ra namo nga challenge is kanang mga tawo nga wa kaila namo pero mag sigeg og judge,” said MJ.

(We had no problems with our families. Our biggest challenge is that of the people, who did not know us, would continue to judge us.)

Ready to have kids

Both MJ and Nicole are working as factory workers in one company in Lapu-Lapu City.

And as for their plans, the couple is more than excited to have kids of their own.

“Ako man ang tomboy so ako ang babae, andam nako mosu-ot og daster ug sa pagpanganak, para makasugod nasad mi sa among family,” said MJ.

(I am the lesbian so I am the woman. I am ready to wear a daster and clothes for pregnant women, so that we can already start our family.)

During their wedding ceremony, Nicole was the one wearing a tuxedo and MJ was beautiful in her wedding gown, but it all changed when they reached their reception when MJ now was wearing the tuxedo and Nicole let down his hair and was wearing the gown.

Love is love

“Bisan unsaon, love is love, and I believe that love is powerful, mao nang malipayon mi sa among pagminyo,” said Nicole.

(However, you look at it, love is love, and I believe that love is powerful. That is why we are happy with our marriage.)

Now, the couple is on their way to their honeymoon as they embark on a new journey as husband and wife. /dbs