Gaisano Grand Malls celebrate Women’s Month with ‘She Shines’

Attention to all the ladies!

In celebration of the National Women’s Month, Gaisano Grand Malls is bringing “She Shines” to acknowledge the brightest stars of the month of March.

Focusing the spotlight on the women of today, the event was made to honor and recognize all empowered women regardless of shape, size, age, color, and background.

The mall prepared a lot of exciting activities, events, promos, and sales to all of its female shoppers as a way of saying thank you to the strong, empowered women in our lives.

From sale events to a fashion show celebrating women, Gaisano Grand Malls has a lot in store to all the ladies.

She Shines

With “She Shines” from March 6 to 22, female shoppers will be treated to an exclusive sale for every woman’s guilty pleasures like fashion items, bags, skin care products and a whole lot more — all at up to 50 percent off on great selections.

She Shines Beauty Camp

Held at Gaisano Grand Mactan from March 6 to 8, the She Shines Beauty Camp is a women’s fair where the ladies can spoil themselves pretty with beauty sessions, free makeover, fun activities, games, prizes, and instant giveaways.

She Shines Fashion Show

The highlight of their celebration is the She Shines Fashion Show on March 8. Not only will they get to enjoy watching the models on the runway but customers will also have a chance to win a car and cash prizes on their grand raffle draw.

Celebrate girl power and don’t miss all of the fun activities and deals at Gaisano Grand Malls.