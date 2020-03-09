Six-time PBA MVP Fajardo: ‘My parents are the reason why I persevere in life’

CEBU CITY, Philippines–With a sixth straight PBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the bag, Cebuano June Mar Fajardo solidified his status of being among the greatest in Philippine basketball.

Fajardo, from Pinamungajan town, southwestern Cebu, won his sixth MVP award on Sunday, March 8, 2020, during the opening of the 45th season of the PBA

So what’s the secret to the success of the 6-foot-10 gentle giant from Cebu?

God and his parents.

Although he said this many times before, Fajardo highlighted this again during the league’s Leo Awards on Sunday night.

“Ito pala ang parents ko. Sila ang dahilan kung bakit ako nandito, kaya ako nag pursigi sa buhay,” he said with his parents by his side.

(These are my parents. They are the reason why I’m here and why I persevere in life.)

“Thank you, Lord for everything! Sometimes I just look up, smile and say “I know that was you, God!” I’ll be forever grateful to you because you have blessed me this far. All the glory belongs to you God!” Fajardo also posted in his Instagram account.

Fajardo, playing for a powerhouse San Miguel Beer team that has dominated the past six seasons of the Philippine Cup tournaments, is now two MVP trophies ahead of PBA greats Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio.

His bid for a seventh straight MVP, though, will be a bit tougher this year as he is expected to miss the entire Philippine Cup due to an injury.

Nevertheless, the Cebuano now serves as an inspiration to younger players not only for his dominance on the court, but also because of his love for his parents. /bmjo