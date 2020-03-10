Charges to be filed against barangay councilor from Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Charges of drunkenness, resistance of arrest, and disobedience will be filed against a barangay councilor from Bohol who created a scene in a hotel along Escario Street, Cebu City, at Tuesday dawn, March 10, 2010.

Police Major Elisandro Quijano, station chief of Abellana Police station, said that Claver Joseph Duhig, a councilor of Barangay Poblacion 1, Tagbilaran City, Bohol, was arrested at around 1 a.m. after receiving reports from hotel staff that he started to break things in the hotel’s bar.

Quijano said that when the police responded in the said hotel, they found a drunk Duhig, who, when being collared by police, also resisted by punching the arresting policeman, Police Staff Sergeant Jover Batucan.

The charges will be filed on Wednesday, March 11, said Quijano.

As of this posting, Duhig is detained at the Abellana Police station pending the filing of charges.

Quijano told CDN Digital that when Duhig was sober, he claimed he didn’t remember anything that happened earlier.

“Wala siyay kalibutan (He seemed clueless),” said Quijano.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said there will be no special treatment for public officials.

Duhig was supposed to attend a barangay conference in the same hotel when the incident happened. /bmjo