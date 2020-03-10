Police tag uncle of woman killed and burned in Bogo as prime suspect

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police are now looking for the uncle of the 40-year-old woman who was killed and burned in a grassy area in Barangay Taytayan, Bogo City, Cebu, on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Emily Santos, chief of Bogo City Police, said that they are now considering Ardic Mapait, believed to be in his 50s as the prime suspect in the killing of Gilda Mapait Ilustrisimo, 40. Both are residents of the area.

According to Santos, there is a big possibility that it was Mapait who killed Ilustrisimo as he was the last person seen with the victim. Also, Mapait can longer be located after the discovery of Ilustrisimo’s body, said Santos.

Based on the statements of some residents in the area, they saw Mapait and Ilustrisimo having a drinking session since the morning of Monday in a cottage near the house of Mapait.

The cottage and the house of Mapait are said to be around 20 meters from where Ilustrisimo’s partially burned body was found by a farmer who passed by the area at around 5:15 p.m., on Monday.

The farmer reported to the police of a “motionless body” under some burnt leaves.

When the police arrived at the crime scene, they found the lifeless body of Ilustrisimo, with a fracture on her head and burns on her chest.

Ilustrisimo is said to be single while police are yet to know of Mapait’s status as there was no one inside his house when the police went there.

Based on the initial post mortem results, Ilustrisimo sustained cranial fracture caused by a hard object that came in contact with the victim’s head resulting in her death.

“Murag gyud bato ang gigamit (Maybe it was a rock that was used),” said Santos.

The burns on the chest and arms of the victim according to Santos, indicate an attempt to burn her perhaps to hide her identity. Santos said the suspect may have failed to burn the victim in his haste to flee the crime scene.

Santos said they are still conducting further investigation about the woman’s death and the possible motive behind the crime. She added that they are also conducting a massive manhunt for the suspect. /rcg