MCIA’s Terminal 2 wins another award

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) again gained recognition for its Terminal 2, which serves international flights.

MCIA Terminal 2 was named the sole awardee in the Architecture and Allied Arts category of the 12th Ani ng Dangal (Harvest of Honors) Awards held at Malacañang Palace.

President Rodrigo Duterte personally handed the award to Louie Ferrer, president of GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC) and GMCAC chief executive advisor Andrew Harrison. GMCAC is the private company that took over the development and operation of MCIA.

“We are honored to contribute to the promotion of Filipino arts and culture in the global stage. As a gateway to the Philippines, we will strive to continue bringing pride and honor to our country by providing world-class service and facilities that highlight the warmth, hospitality, and vibrant culture of the Filipino people,” Ferrer said in a press release.

To recall, during its inauguration, the President had called the MCIA Terminal 2 the country’s most beautiful airport and a “symbol of pride and beacon of progress.”

Organized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the award recognized the achievements of MCIA Terminal 2 in the international architecture scene.

Last year, Terminal 2 received no less than five international awards, including the top award for Completed Buildings–Transport Category, in the prestigious World Architecture Festival held in Amsterdam.

MCIA Terminal 2 was designed by Integrated Design Associates (IDA) Hong Kong led by its principal architect Winston Shu. IDA is the same architecture firm that designed the new passenger terminal building of the Clark International Airport that is currently being built by GMR Megawide.

The other international awards won by MCIA Terminal 2 include top honors in the Airport and Transportation Centers Category of the International Architecture Awards organized by the Chicago Athenaeum and the Hong Kong Institute of Architects Medal of the Year for projects outside Hong Kong. /bmjo