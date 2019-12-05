MCIA T2 wins ‘Completed Buildings:Transport Category’ award at 2019 World Architectural Festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Terminal 2 was declared the winner of the Completed Buildings:Transport Category at the 2019 World Architectural Festival (WAF), beating Jewel Changi Airport of Singapore.

The announcement was posted on the WAF Facebook page.

MCIA Terminal 2 was designed by multi-awarded firm Integrated Design Associates (IDA) Hong Kong and its principal architect, Winston Shu, in collaboration with world-class Filipino designers, local firm Budji Royal and industrial designer Kenneth Cobonpue.

T2’s exterior features several arches with a span of 30 meters.

These are made from glue-laminated timber and joined by thousands of smaller wooden ribs, forming a skeletal structure.

MCIA Terminal 2 bested Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore, which was designed by Safdie Architects, and six other shortlisted finalists.

According to WAF website, the other shortlisted finakusts were the Hong Kong West Kowloon Station by Aedas; Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port Passenger Clearance Building by Aedas and Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners; Tainan Bus Station in Taiwan by Biophila Architecture Association; Caulfield to Dandenong Level Crossing Removal in Melbourne, Australia by COX Architecture; Barangaroo Ferry Wharf at Sydney, Australia by COX Architecture; and Mernda Rail Extension in Melbourne, Australia by Grimshaw.

The 12th edition of the World Architecture Festival is being held at Amsterdam, Netherlands from December 4-6, 20219.

MCIA T2, along with Incheon International Airport in South Korea, was also recognized during the International Architecture Awards early this year as the 2019 Awardee for Airports and Transportation Centers.

Last year, MCIA received three awards, including the Asia Pacific Medium Airport of the Year at the CAPA Aviation Awards for Excellence./elb