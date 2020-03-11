Garbage collector found dead in Barangay Inayawan

CEBU CITY, Philippines —A garbage collector was found dead with a gunshot wound on his head in White Road, Barangay Inayawan, here on Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020.

The victim was identified as Bencio Laguras, from Minglanilla, Cebu.

Based on the statement of his employer Ronald Villaber, it was around 7 a.m. this morning when he found the body of Laguras lying lifeless on top of a Public Utility Jeep, where he usually sleeps.

He added that someone in the area heard burst of gunfire earlier in the morning.

Pardo police as of this posting is still conducting their investigation while waiting for the scene of the crime operatives (SOCO) to arrive. /bmjo