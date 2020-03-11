PBA cancels games due to coronavirus threat

Cebu City, Philippines—The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) decided to cancel effective March 11, 2020 its ongoing games and activities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) scare in the country.

In a report in the league’s website, the league made this decision after a special board meeting held on Tuesday night, March 10.

“The Philippine Basketball Association Board of Governors through the Office of the Commissioner, decided with prudence to cancel effective today, March 11, its on-going PBA Philippine Cup and PBA D-League Aspirants Cup games and activities and PBA 3×3 inaugurals until further notice,” the PBA said through pba.ph.

“Considering the present situation surrounding COVID-19 and the Presidential declaration of Public Health Emergency, it is our paramount duty and responsibility to ensure the health and safety of our fans, players, teams, officials and staff,” it added.

The league said it will assess the effects of Covid-19 on a day-to-day basis, guided by the parameters set by the Department of Health and World Health Organization and will remain committed to conduct its games and activities in a safe and responsible manner for all its stakeholders. /bmjo