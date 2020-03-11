Russia to help PH on defense, cyber security, COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Russian government has affirmed its commitment to help the Philippines in developing its defense capacities both in the armed forces and cybersecurity.

Russian Ambassador Igor Khovaev, who visited Cebu on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, said their country is looking forward to team up with the Philippines in combatting transnational crimes, terrorism, and cybersecurity.

Khovaev said that they intend to keep a robust relationship with the Philippines that is true and equal.

“I would like to take this opportunity to assure all of you that the Russian government and the Russian people, they are committed to close cooperation with our Filipino partners in the security and defense field in order to help the Philippines, a very important partner for us in the Asia Pacific region, to increase your defense capabilities, simply because we, Russia and the Philippines, have common challenges and threats,” Khovaev told members of the Cebu press.

“We need to combine our efforts in order to efficiently cope with these threats like transnational crimes, terrorism, drug trafficking and so on,” he added.

Khovaev also took pride that with their advanced technology and capabilities in cybersecurity, their country has never encountered any breach in their cyber field.

“We are offering our sophisticated technology in information security. We have very advanced technology. We are ready to help your country to strengthen your cybersecurity,” Khovaev said.

Khovaev, however, refused to make comments on the pending move of President Rodrigo Duterte to terminate the country’s visiting forces agreement with the United States.

“I am not in the position to make comments on two things: on your domestic political developments and on your relations with any country. It is up to you Filipinos to make assessments and to make comments on this,” said Khovaev.

Aside from the defense field, the diplomat also said they are willing to help the country in handling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation here.

“The situation in Russia is under control. In this respect, this means Russia is a safe destination and by the way, we are also ready to help your country in our joint fight against coronavirus,” Khovaev said.’

In fact, Khovaev said, a Russian company has already expressed intent to supply medicines that are “highly efficient in treating patients infected with the coronavirus.”

Khovaev said the Russian company will be supplying the medicines to the country as donations. /rcg