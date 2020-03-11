Ginatilan councilor may have been killed by a sniper –Police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ginatilan Councilor Maria Liza Toledo, may have been killed by a sniper, police investigators said.

This was the revelation of Police Lieutenant Rivelito Tadique, chief of the Ginatilan police after they checked the footages on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) mounted near the Municipal Hall where Toledo was shot on Wednesday noon, March 11, 2020.

According to the police, Toledo was about to board her vehicle parked in front of the Municipal Hall after attending a council session around 1 p.m. when she was shot in a daring daytime attack.

A single shot to the chest snuffed the life out of the 50-year-old legislator.

She died inside the M.J. Cuenco Hospital in Malabuyoc town around 2:35 p.m., or an hour after the shooting incident.

According to Tadique, it is possible that a highly-trained professional killer or a sniper killed the councilor since no one was seen approaching or passing by near her prior to the shooting as shown on the CCTV footage.

Also, no empty shells were found in the area of the incident, said Tadique.

“More or less sa CCTV nga among nakita wala may nakita nga tawong mi duol… siguro professional ang nibuhat,” said Tadique.

As of this posting, Tadique said they are still waiting for a dialogue with the members of Toledo’s family as part of their investigation. /rcg