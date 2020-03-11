Artificial football turf at SRP to host Kampeon Cup this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The artificial football turf of the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex will finally be unveiled as it hosts the second AIA Philam Vitality Kampeon Cup this weekend, March 13, 14 and 15, 2020.

Astrid Erasga of the Dynamic Herb Sports Inc., which owns the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, emphasized though that the place is not yet open to the public.

“We aren’t opening to the public yet, we simply wanted to host and help Anton (Del Rosario) do the Kampeon Cup here in Cebu, bring this energy, this lifestyle here in Cebu,” said Erasga, who added that they are opening on March 13 to 15 but after that, the complex will be closed again to the public.

The complex is located along the Cebu South Coastal Road of the South Road Properties (SRP) just a few meters from Gaisano Capital in SRP but is a part of barangay Inayawan of Cebu City.

The Kampeon Cup serves as the culmination of the men’s open of the 7’s Football League founded by former Philippine Azkals defender Anton del Rosario and is now being played in six cities including Manila, Iloilo, Davao, Bacolod, and Muntinlupa.

It is hoped that Cebu will be the seventh city that will hold a 7’s League tournament.

Aside from the men’s open, the 7’s also has categories in youth and women’s.

This weekend’s Kampeon Cup will bring all-star teams from Manila, Davao, Iloilo, and Bacolod to go up against the inaugural champions, Leylam FC, and the Cebu Niños, a selection of the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) which is also sanctioning the three-day event.

7s Youth

As a sidelight to the Kampeon Cup and to also serve as an introduction to a 7s Youth tournament, four youth categories, all in the boys’ division, will also be contested which attracted a total of 32 teams broken down to eight teams per category.

Under 9 and Under 11 will be played on Saturday, March 14 while Under 13 and Under 15 will be played on Sunday, March 15.

Because the construction of the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex is not yet complete, given priority to go inside will be the families of the teams competing to ensure the safety of the spectators. /rcg