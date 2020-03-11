DOH-7 to buy Vitamin C supplements for public school children

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) is buying Vitamin C supplements which they will distribute to public school children in the region to help boost their immune system.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH-7 director, said they are allocating P500, 000 from the agency’s savings for the needed purchase.

“Initially, (we are allocating) P500,000 mao augmentation sa atong available stocks nga na-allocate na. Mao pa available savings for now,” Bernadas said.

(Initially, we are allocating P500, 000 to augment supplies that we already distributed. That is all the money that we have for now.)

Bernadas said that boosting especially the immune system of children is a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia also raised the suggestion during a COVID-19 meeting that was held at the Capitol on Monday.