Council members skeptical on giving up ‘strip of land’ to CCLEX

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some members of the Cebu City Council are hesitant to lend a strip of land at the South Road Properties to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC).

In a Citizen’s Hour of the regular session, the council members were appraised by the CCLEC on the necessity of deed of usufruct over a 1,900 square meter strip of land near the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) viaduct.

Allan Alfon, president and general manager of the CCLEC, told the council that the strip of land will be part of the fifth lane of the CSCR which will connect the off-ramp of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) to the SRP.

Alfon said that the strip of land originally serves as an easement, but with the off-ramp landing on the SRP, it will become part of the highway as its fifth lane.

The lane is necessary for easier passage of bigger trucks especially as CCLEC plans to improve the u-turn slot to make it more accessible to bigger vehicles.

Alfon further said that the strip of lot only consists of 35 percent of the fifth lane as most of the lane will be built on the property of the national government.

He added that in the JVA between CCLEC and Cebu City, the city has agreed to support and provide the acquisition of right of way for the construction of the third bridge.

“We hope that this August Body will allow us to use that strip of land,” he said.

He reiterated that with the deed of usufruct, the city will continue to own the lot while CCLEC uses it for the next 35 years.

Councilor Nestor Archival raised the concern that the implemented plan of the CCLEX is not the same as the approved original plan in 2015. He also raised the concern that if the city grants the deed of usufruct, the city may be at a disadvantage because, after 35 years of use by the CCLEC, the road cannot be converted back to a useable lot.

He suggested that CCLEC pay for the lot instead.

However, Councilor Joel Garganera said that if CCLEC buys the lot and when they turn over the CCLEX to Cebu City in 35 years as stated in the joint-venture agreement, the CCLEC will remain the owner of the lot and the city may have to buy the lot again.

Councilor Raymond Garcia pointed out that the strip of land is a prime lot as it is very close to the multibillion development of the city.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama said that all points will be considered when the council decides on granting the deed of usufruct to CCLEC over the use of the lot.

No decision was made during the Citizen’s Hour delaying the use of the property by CCLEC. The council needs to approve of the deed of usufruct before Mayor Edgardo Labella can enter into the deed with CCLEC. /rcg