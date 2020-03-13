No canyoneering in Kawasan Falls, Badian until further notice

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Starting Saturday, March 14, 2020, there will be no canyoneering in Kawasan Falls in Badian town, southwestern Cebu.

This as the local government of Badian announced the suspension of activities in the popular tourist site on Friday, March 13, 2020 as precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The suspension will take effect on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Badian Mayor Carmencita Lumain released an Executive Order (EO) No. 09, Series of 2020, directing all canyoneering services to cease their operations until further notice.

“Badian, being a hub for tourism, has its doors open to tourists and travellers and there is a need to take extra precaution with regards to incoming visitors like foreigners especially those with record of previous trips from China, and special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau or anyone might be a COVID-19 carrier,” Lumain’s EO read.

Badian is a 3rd class municipality located 104.2 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Kawasan Falls has been a growing tourist attraction, especially with canyoneering tours and other water-themed outdoor activities.

Downstream, the water coming from the three-layered falls flows to the Matutinao River, and traversing across a secluded canyon where canyoneering activities usually take place. /bmjo