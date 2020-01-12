Capitol Tourism Officer assures safety of Cebu’s water adventures

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) has assured the public that safety measures are in place in the different water adventure destinations here in the province.

PTO Chief Maria Lester Ybañez said tour guides for water adventures like the Aguiid Falls in Samboan had been trained to also rescue tourists who might be in distress during the activities.

“They are trained to rescue [because] in any water [activity], whether we like it or not, di man gyud ta katag-an sa disgrasya. Kung bikogan, di baya na nimo ma-check kung ‘unsa man bikoganon ka, di ka pwede’,” Ybañez said.

(We can’t predict accidents. For example a person experiences cramps, we can’t check him beforehand and say ‘Do you often have cramps, you cannot go.’)

Ybañez made the statement following the death of a Japanese national who was snorkeling in the whale shark watching site in Barangay Tanawan, Oslob last January 3.

The local authorities have said that the victim, 56-year-old Mari Nobo Kurayama, did not die of drowning. A statement of the local police also said the tourist’s family claimed that the victim had a history of a heart condition.

Amid the incident, Ybañez assured that there woould be rescue and emergency personnel stationed in the water adventure destinations in Cebu, particularly in Oslob, that would be ready to respond to incidents there.

“Sa Oslob, I know for a fact nga naa gyud na silay rescue (I know for a fact that there are rescue personnel there). That was why dali ra baya to siya nga nakuha and na-revive pa siya (he was immediately brought to shore and was even revived). However, he did not make it to the hospital na,” Ybañez said.

Despite this, Ybañez encouraged local tourism officers to take extra precaution in tourism activities to avoid untoward incidents that might harm both tourists and guides.

“Even though we can see that the weather is fine, we have to heed if the locals will say that it’s not wise to go because they know the place better,” she said./dbs