Police to investigate van-for-hire company involved in Compostela collision that killed 4 passengers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police are now looking into the possible liabilities of the van-for-hire company whose franchise collided with a Ceres bus early Friday morning, March 13, 2020, killing four passengers and injuring four others.

The Friday the 13th collision happened in Sitio Ipil-ipil, Barangay Estaca, Compostela, northern Cebu.

Police said the van driver – identified as Patrick Tulo, in his 20’s, and a resident of Tapilon, Bantayan, Cebu, was among those injured and is now in critical condition.

The Ceres bus driver was identified as Jerry Lubon, 32, from Bogo City.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said he has directed the chief of Compostela police, to conduct further investigation on the possible liabilities of the van company and determine if it is willing to extend help to the families of the victims.

Initial police investigation revealed that the van, driven by Tulo, was heading to Cebu City when it collided head-on with the Ceres bus which was on its way to Bogo City in northern Cebu.

Mariano said that based on the statements of Lubon and other witnesses, the van was driving fast which police said could be the reason why it was totally wrecked.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Lubon said that he was cruising at normal speed and was on his lane when the incident happened.

He said that he first saw a truck on the other lane before he felt the crash. Lubon said the van could be overtaking the truck at that time and the driver was unable to return to his lane when he saw the Ceres bus.

“Hinay ra man akong dagan mga 40 to 50 kilometers per hour ra kay gamay ra man akung karga, ni counter flow nang V-Hire nya kusog kaayo mao to nga wala nako maka likay,” said Lubon.

Lubon had only two passengers while Tulo had six in which three of them died on the spot while a female passenger expired later at the Danao City Provincial Hospital.

Among the four dead, only a certain Gil Dyrul Preciados, from Daanbantayn, Cebu was identified, as the police continue to look for the identification card of the other three fatalities.

The three other van passengers identified as Lord Ian Igot, 38, of Lapu-Lapu City; William Lansadera, 37, of Bogo City; and Mark Lester Briones 34, of Daanbantayan Cebu, are currently being treated of their injuries at the in Danao City Provincial Hospital.

Lubon who sustained minors injuries is currently under the custody of the Compostela police while Tulos is in a Cebu City hospital where he was listed as in critical condition.

As of this posting, Mariano said, they are still trying to identify the owner of the van company. /rcg