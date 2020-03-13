Martinez, San Remigio mayor, under self-quarantine

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Mariano Martinez of San Remigio town in northern Cebu will undergo a self-quarantine for 14 days for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a statement, the San Remigio municipal government said that the mayor attended the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP), General Assembly, in Manila on March 9 to 11, 2020.

The Department of Health (DOH) has encouraged all individuals, who have travel history in all countries affected by the COVID-19 including local areas such as Manila, to undergo self-quarantine.

Read more: Councilors in Central Visayas included in list of PUIs, PUMs

Manila was recently placed under community quarantine by President Rodrigo Duterte after the local transmission has been recorded.

Martinez chose to undergo self-quarantine to follow the protocol of the DOH.

Read more: Gwen requests incoming travelers from Metro Manila to undergo self-quarantine

“Giawhag ang tanan nga dili mag-panic tungod walay symptoms nga nabatyagan ang atong mayor ug misubay ra lamang sa mga precautionary measure aron malikay sa maong sakit,” said the statement.

(We urge the public to stay calm because the mayor does not feel any symptoms. He is only following the precautionary measure because of the spread of the coronavirus). /dbs