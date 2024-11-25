Jaylen Brown leads Celtics over Timberwolves 

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored the Celtics’ first 15 points on five consecutive 3-pointers and finished with 29 points, before Boston withstood a late charge to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-105 on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum added 26 points and eight rebounds to help Boston post a season-high fifth straight victory.

Anthony Edwards had 28 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota, which has lost five of its last seven.

READ MORE:

Gilas routs Hong Kong to near Fiba Asia Cup 2025

Julius Randle added 23 points, and Rudy Gobert finished with 10 points and 20 rebounds, his eighth double-double of the season.

Minnesota got within 55-54 early in the third quarter, before a 14-0 run by Boston. The spurt featured four 3s by the Celtics, including two by Tatum. The lead grew to 79-60 with 4:26 to play in the period.

But the Timberwolves chipped it all the way down in the fourth, getting within 107-105 with 34 seconds left on a driving layup by Randle.

Minnesota will be looking to for some wins at home, after dropping four of its last five on the road.

Celtics: The Celtics have struggled at home at times this season but improved to 6-2 at the Garden.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP