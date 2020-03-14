Palma: Masses to continue in Cebu, for now

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Masses and several big gatherings from the religious sector in Cebu will push through at this point.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma made this announcement in a circular he issued on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Palma, however, assured the public that the church would be implementing extra measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The highly infectious disease has prompted three dioceses in the country to postpone or cancel their scheduled events, in accordance with the recommendation of the Department of Health (DOH).

“For now, we do not prohibit big gatherings, but nevertheless, preventive and precautionary measures are to be observed at all times,” Palma stated.

Protocols

Following the COVID-19 guidelines from the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), the Archdiocese of Cebu encouraged the sick not to attend Masses in the meantime.

They also prohibit physical contact during liturgical celebrations such as kissing relics during veneration, and that protective gears must be worn during confessions.

“Holy Water fonts or stoups will be emptied to prevent transmission of the virus,” Palma added.

He also advised Eucharistic Ministers and priests to strictly observe proper hygiene by thorough hand-washing and regular disinfection.

Power of Prayers

The prelate, on the other hand, encouraged the faithful to keep praying as the pandemic had infected over 145,000 individuals worldwide.

“Acknowledging our need for divine intervention during this state of public emergency, we continue to pray the Oratio Imperata for this particular purpose,” said Palma.

“Storming the heavens with our prayers impels us also to undertake our much greater moral responsibility to take care of ourselves, our loved ones and those who are weak in health so that the compassion of God our Father may bring comfort and courage amidst these threats to our physical well-being,” he added./dbs