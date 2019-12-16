IN PHOTOS (with video): Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma officiates Misa de Gallo at Carbon Public Market

By: Gerard Vincent Francisco - CDN Digital | December 16,2019 - 08:30 AM

Cebuanos flocked to the Unit III in the Carbon Public Market to celebrate the first day of the Misa de Gallo in Cebu City on December 16, 2019. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Francisco

Cebu City, Philippines–At dawn of Monday, December 16, 2019, Catholics gathered to celebrate the first day of the nine-day Misa de Gallo.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma officiated his first day of the dawn mass at the Carbon Public Market.

Here are some photos takes during and after the mass.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma officiates the first of the nine-day Misa de Gallo at the Carbon Public Market on Monday, December 16, 2019. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

 

Altar boys serve in the first Misa de Gallo officiated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma this year at the Carbon Public Market on Monday, December 16, 2019. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

 

The Cebu City Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team was the choir for the dawn mass. | Gerard Vincent Francisco

 

A woman listens to the homily of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

 

Mass goers use their umbrellas as light rain poured during the dawn mass. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

 

Archbishop Palma eats breakfast with Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella (left) and Vice Mayor Michael Rama after the mass. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

If you missed the live stream of the mass, you can watch it here:

LIVE: Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma kicks off the traditional Misa De Gallo at the Carbon Market Unit III this Monday dawn, December 16, 2019. | Delta Letigio and Gerard Francisco

Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, December 15, 2019

