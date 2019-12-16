IN PHOTOS (with video): Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma officiates Misa de Gallo at Carbon Public Market

By: Gerard Vincent Francisco - CDN Digital | December 16,2019 - 08:30 AM

Cebu City, Philippines–At dawn of Monday, December 16, 2019, Catholics gathered to celebrate the first day of the nine-day Misa de Gallo.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma officiated his first day of the dawn mass at the Carbon Public Market.

Here are some photos takes during and after the mass.

If you missed the live stream of the mass, you can watch it here:

LIVE: Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma kicks off the traditional Misa De Gallo at the Carbon Market Unit III this Monday dawn, December 16, 2019. | Delta Letigio and Gerard Francisco Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, December 15, 2019