LTFRB-7 tells PUV operators, drivers: Comply with ‘one seat apart’ rule or else…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Starting on Monday, March 16, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) will set out to the streets to ensure public utility vehicles’ (PUVs) compliance with the social distancing measures issued by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Under the DOTr’s guidelines, PUVs will have to limit the number of passengers that they carry in order to observe a “safe distance” among passengers in view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threat.

Jeepneys, both the old and new models, may only accommodate half their seating capacity, including the driver, in order to implement the “one seat apart” policy.

Vans-for-hire (V-Hires), meanwhile, are only allowed to carry six passengers at a time. Passenger buses are still required to follow the one-seat apart rule with up to 25 allowed passengers only.

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto said that drivers who will be caught carrying more than the prescribed number of passengers for their units will be issued a citation ticket and will be asked to pay the P5,000 fine.

DOTr also prohibits multiple bookings for one trip for transport network vehicle services (TNVS).

Grab Philippines, on Friday, March 13, announced that they are temporarily suspending their GrabShare services as part of their safety measures against COVID-19.

Montealto, in an interview with CDN Digital, said they have started to communicate with operators to remind them to fully comply with the DOTr protocols.

Failure to comply with these guidelines, Montealto said, will not only mean taking home a citation ticket but this also increases the risk for your family’s health.

“Naningkamot tuod mo, naningkamot tang tanan pero wala man tay mahimo kung di ta mopatuo ani. Dako kaayo tag multa plus inig uli nato sa atong pamilya, dili ta makasiguro sa atong health anang higayona,” Montealto said.

(I know that you are working, we are also working and nothing will happen if we do not heed the DOTr’s protocols. Huge fines will be imposed on violators and youwill also put to risk the health of your families.) / dcb