Tastes of Cebu: Tinibuok nga Manok
March 15,2020 - 05:51 PM
Ingredients:
1 whole chicken
3 stalks lemongrass (tanglad)
3 stalks spring onions (sibuyas bisaya)
1 big chunk of Ginger
1 medium sized Bermuda onion
3 finger chillies (sili espada)
6 cups of water
Salt and pepper to taste
Procedure:
- Clean the chicken. Place one stalk of lemongrass inside the chicken cavity.
- Cut the spring onions into 3 inch lengths.
- Slice the ginger thinly.
- Slice the Bermuda onion into thin lengths.
- Braid the Tanglad into a compact piece.
- Place the chicken in a deep pot.
- Arrange the ginger, onions, lemongrass and finger chillies around the chicken.
- Add the salt and pepper and pour in the water.
- Let boil in high heat then reduce the heat to low and continue simmering for at least an hour.
