Tastes of Cebu: Tinibuok nga Manok

March 15,2020 - 05:51 PM

Tinibuok nga Manok

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken
3 stalks lemongrass (tanglad)
3 stalks spring onions (sibuyas bisaya)
1 big chunk of Ginger
1 medium sized Bermuda onion
3 finger chillies (sili espada)
6 cups of water
Salt and pepper to taste

1 whole chicken is the star of this dish

These are the aromatics used for the Tinibuok nga Manok recipe.

Procedure:

  • Clean the chicken. Place one stalk of lemongrass inside the chicken cavity.

Place a folded stalk of lemongrass inside the chicken cavity.

  • Cut the spring onions into 3 inch lengths.
  • Slice the ginger thinly.
  • Slice the Bermuda onion into thin lengths.
  • Braid the Tanglad into a compact piece.
  • Place the chicken in a deep pot.

Place the chicken inside a pot and top with the different aromatics.

  • Arrange the ginger, onions, lemongrass and finger chillies around the chicken.
  • Add the salt and pepper and pour in the water.
  • Let boil in high heat then reduce the heat to low and continue simmering for at least an hour.

Let the chicken simmer for at least an hour.

Tinibuok nga Manok

