COVID-19 watch: 2 patients fully recovered – DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Two coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in the country have so far recovered, the Department of Health (DOH) announced.

In a radio interview Sunday morning, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III initially said that five patients have already recovered from the disease.

But the health department clarified Sunday night that there are only two as of March 15.

“The Department of Health clarifies that, to date, there have been a total of two recovered cases of COVID-19 (PH1 and PH3),” the health department said in a statement.

“On the other hand, five confirmed COVID-19 cases with mild symptoms are under home quarantine based on the existing decision tool for the diagnosis and management of COVID-19,” it added.

As of Sunday evening, DOH has reported 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country and 12 deaths.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus that first emerged in Wuhan, China in December last year.

The International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses named the novel coronavirus as SARS-CoV-2.

The virus causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough.

More serious illnesses such as pneumonia, however, may also be contracted by older adults snd those with with existing health problems.

Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which surfaces have a crown-like appearance.