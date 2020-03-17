CEBU CITY, Philippines — Owing to the rapid spread and economic fallout of COVID-19, the gala event “[email protected]” is postponed.

The event was organized by the Shrine of the Divine Mercy Foundation de Cebu, Inc. and scheduled to be held on March 18, 2020 at an uptown hotel.

The lay foundation is authorized by the Archdiocese of Cebu to oversee the development of the Shrine of Divine Mercy in Garing, Consolacion and the construction of a 130-feet Divine Mercy icon in time for the quincentenary of the Christianization of the Philippines in 2021.

The gala event was intended to raise funds for the huge project.

The decision to shelve the event was reached last March 11, 2020 after Cebu Archbishop Jose S. Palma met with core members of the foundation who expressed apprehensions over the coronavirus outbreak.

It was also learned during the meeting that Architect Felino Palafox, Jr., renowned architect and urban planner who was supposed to speak during the fund raising event was advised by his doctor to cancel his out of town trips and speaking engagements. The updates prompted Archbishop Palma to advise foundation officials to postpone the event.

The Shrine of the Divine Mercy de Cebu Foundation, Inc. through its president, Imma Alfon regrets to make this announcement and requests its benefactors and friends to wait for further announcements. /PR