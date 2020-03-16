Capitol eyes calamity fund to buy COVID-19 test kit

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Capitol may tap its calamity fund to purchase Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) test kits to improve local surveillance of the viral disease.

Garcia, in a press conference at the Capitol on Monday, March 16, 2020, said a supplier already approached the provincial government to propose supplying the COVID-19 test kits.

“We need to review his papers. As of now, we will have to see his documents. Kung gikan sa Korea or China, FDA (Food and Drug Administration)- approved ba mismo sa country of origin. We also have to seek FDA approval here,” Garcia said.

“The province will spend for the purchase of these test kits. [We will determine how many kits there will be for the province to purchase] depende sa presyo. We need to determine,” she added.

No COVID-19 test kits yet

Garcia lamented that the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) was the only regional testing center for COVID-19 “by name and not by actual operations” since test kits were not available in the hospital yet.

Being identified as a sub-national level testing laboratory, the VSMMC is supposed to be equipped to administer COVID-19 tests.

“They (Department of Health) identified Vicente Sotto as a regional testing center. Pero up to now, it is, kutob ra by name but not really by actual operations. They promised nga karong adlawa (they will send the kits). I hope they make good their promise,” Garcia said.

The Cebu City government has also expressed intent to purchase COVID-19 test kits./dbs