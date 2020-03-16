Capitol eyes calamity fund to buy COVID-19 test kit
CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Capitol may tap its calamity fund to purchase Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) test kits to improve local surveillance of the viral disease.
Garcia, in a press conference at the Capitol on Monday, March 16, 2020, said a supplier already approached the provincial government to propose supplying the COVID-19 test kits.
“We need to review his papers. As of now, we will have to see his documents. Kung gikan sa Korea or China, FDA (Food and Drug Administration)- approved ba mismo sa country of origin. We also have to seek FDA approval here,” Garcia said.
“The province will spend for the purchase of these test kits. [We will determine how many kits there will be for the province to purchase] depende sa presyo. We need to determine,” she added.
No COVID-19 test kits yet
Garcia lamented that the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) was the only regional testing center for COVID-19 “by name and not by actual operations” since test kits were not available in the hospital yet.
Read: VSMMC identified as COVID-19 testing center for Visayas
Being identified as a sub-national level testing laboratory, the VSMMC is supposed to be equipped to administer COVID-19 tests.
“They (Department of Health) identified Vicente Sotto as a regional testing center. Pero up to now, it is, kutob ra by name but not really by actual operations. They promised nga karong adlawa (they will send the kits). I hope they make good their promise,” Garcia said.
Read: Cebu City willing to purchase COVID-19 test kits
The Cebu City government has also expressed intent to purchase COVID-19 test kits./dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.