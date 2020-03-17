DSWD to continue offering urgent medical, burial assistance

CEBU CITY—The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has suspended its various services, except for urgent medical and burial assistance.

The temporary suspension is based on the Department Advisory Number 1 signed on March 14, 2020 by DSWD Secretary Roland Joselito Bautista.

The advisory, titled, “Guidelines for the Prevention, Control, and Mitigation of the Spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the DSWD Offices, Attached and Supervised Agencies,” outlines the various steps the department will undertake to safeguard its workforce, internal, and external stakeholders, and to prevent the spread of the disease.

The suspended services include the payouts of Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens and Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT); Listahanan enumeration; activities of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) particularly the administration of Social Welfare and Development Indicator (SWDI), over-the-counter pay-outs and distribution of cash cards; activities in Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation, Offsite Serbisyo, Emergency Shelter Assistance (ESA), Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP), Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), and Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS); and service delivery assessments.

However, urgent medical and burial assistance could still be availed through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) at the Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) team offices in the provinces and DSWD field offices.

But the number of beneficiaries to be accepted for processing every day will be limited to 30 for SWAD and 50 for DSWD field office. DSWD suggested that applications should be done by the younger and healthier members of the family so that the health of the elderly family members would not be compromised.

Meanwhile, families who are affected by fire could still receive financial assistance or guarantee letters under the AICS which will be given out in evacuation centers.

Also, DSWD will continue the distribution of food and non-food items to augment resources of the local government units based on the agency’s guidelines. This will be done in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police for the hauling, and with the local government units (LGUs) for distribution to the residents.

DSWD Centers and Residential Care Facilities (CRCFs) nationwide will also continue its operations, but visits from family members and other guests will be regulated, and proper social distancing will be implemented.

The DSWD will provide protective equipment and frequent sanitation and disinfection of their work areas to ensure the safety and good health of their workforce.

The department also guaranteed that social amelioration will continue amidst the threat of COVID-19 to serve the poor, vulnerable and marginalized. /bmjo