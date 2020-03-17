Good vibes: Dogs in Dumaguete show how social distancing is done

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Everyone has been buzzing over the recent rules that have been implemented by the government to minimize the chances of spreading the coronavirus in the country.

Among those is social distancing.

Having trouble understanding what social distancing is?

Well, let this image of a netizen help you.

It was Patrick Christopher T. Pinili, 24, who took these photos on March 15, 2020, in a mall parking lot in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Here, you can see that dogs are peacefully sleeping several feet away from each other.

Pinili and his family were in the supermarket to buy the needed necessities for their home when they noticed the three dogs seemingly practicing social distancing.

“While namahig mi sa mga gipamalit namo sa sakyanan, nakita nako na adunay tulo ka iro ga tagsa ug parking space, ug niingon ko sa akong inahan ug manghud na “lantawa ninyo ang tulo ka iro.” Ug gi picturan nako ang iro. Niingon akong inahan ‘Ga follow pud sila sa Social Distancing!’ Ug kaming tulo nagkataw.anay,” said Pinili.

(While we were fixing the stuff we bought from the mall, I saw these dogs who were separately sleeping in each parking space, I called my mom and my younger sibling to look at the dogs. Then I took a photo of the dogs. My mom then said that the dogs are also following social distancing and then we started laughing.)

When he reached home, he decided to share it online for some comic relief, especially at this time of crisis that the entire world is facing right now.

But on a serious note, Pinili told CDN Digital that the health issue regarding the coronavirus is no laughing matter.

“Kinahanglan nga ang mga reminders sa gobyerno kabahin sa proper hygiene, social distancing, ug avoidance sa mga mass gatherings atong tumanon kay para kining tanan sa atong kaayuhan,” he said.

(We need to take seriously all the reminders given to us by our government especially with proper hygiene, social distancing and avoid going to mass gatherings, we should just follow the protocols because this is just for our own good.)

Well, these three dogs might not be aware of the term social distancing, but they sure are setting a very good example to us humans. /bmjo