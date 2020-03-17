Archdiocese of Cebu releases guidelines for parishes amid coronavirus threat

Cebu City, Philippines—The Archdiocese of Cebu released on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, a pastoral letter directing all parishes to follow the following guidelines:

Holy masses for large congregations are suspended until further notice. Parishes are directed to use social media to broadcast parish activities including lent activities.

Faithful are not obliged to attend Sunday masses and Holy Days of obligation. No sin is committed as the Archbishop has absolved the faithful as long as they continue spritual communion in their homes.

Low funeral masses are allowed but only family members must be present.

Those who wish to avail of the Sacraments of Baptism and Marriage are asked to defer the events until the end of the community quarantine.

Masks must be used in all parish activities.

Recollections, processions, pilgrimages, fiestas, and other activities must be postponed or cancelled.

For Holy Week, the activities will be conducted without the congregation and broadcasts will be maximized.

Lay services including confession will be regulated, while the Commission on Worship will be distributing prayer books for family prayers.

Oratio Imperata will be prayed every 8 pm.

All churches will still be open for the public with respect social distancimg, but will be cleaned frequently.

These guidelines will start on March 18, 2020. /bmjo