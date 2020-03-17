Bulacan mayor tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — A Bulacan town mayor has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In his Facebook post on Tuesday, Baliwag Mayor Ferdie Estrella said he got himself tested after he exhibited colds and weakness of the body last week.

“Ngayong araw ay lumabas na nga po ang resulta na ako ay kabilang sa may taglay ng nasabing virus,” he wrote.

(The results came out today that I am one of those who have contracted the virus.)

At present, Estrella said he is in good condition and is hoping to be discharged from the hospital soon.

He advised his constituents to remain indoors to avoid contracting the virus and follow the directives the government has enforced, such as the “enhanced community quarantine” on Luzon, as this is for their health and safety.

“Pansamantala lamang po ito. Subalit ang pagikli o pagpapalawig ng kondisyong ito ay nakasalalay sa inyong aktibong pakikibahagi. Kaya sana po ay sumunod tayo, para sa ating sarili at sa ating pamilya,” the Baliwag mayor said.

(This is only temporary. However, the duration of the quarantine depends on our active participation. We need to follow the quarantine order for ourselves and our family).

Estrella added that the Baliwag City government is also ready to distribute to residents products to help ward off the coronavirus such as rubbing alcohol and soap, as well as face masks and vitamins.

He also urged residents to remain calm amid the virus threat.

“I may not be physically present at the moment, but rest assured that you have a working government,” he said.

Estrella is among politicians who have tested positive for the virus, to include Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri.

Estrella did not mention if he is among the 142 cases that the Department of Health (DOH) has reported to have been found positive for COVID-19.

So far, 12 individuals in the country who have contracted the virus died, while three others have recovered.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine which took effect midnight of March 17 and will be in effect until midnight of April 13.

Under an enhanced community quarantine, “strict home quarantine shall be implemented in all households; transportation shall be suspended; provision for food and essential services shall be regulated, and heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures will be implemented.”

The country has been placed under a state of public health emergency due to the virus threat.

The Department of Health (DOH) also raised a Code Red Sublevel 2, which is raised when evidence of community transmission and prevalence of cases beyond what the government can address.

Most people who have COVID-19 can recover as its symptoms are mild, such as fever and cough. But the illness can be more serious for others, possibly leading to pneumonia, especially older adults and those with existing health problems.

The World Health Organization declared the disease as a global pandemic after it killed nearly 5,000 people and infected 110,000 others worldwide.

The International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses named the novel coronavirus as SARS-CoV-2.

Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which surfaces have a crown-like appearance. The viruses are named for the spikes on their surfaces. / MUF