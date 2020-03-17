Curfew violators in Lapu-Lapu City face stiff fines

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Persons who were caught violating the curfew in Lapu-Lapu City will be fined.

The Lapu-Lapu City Council has passed a resolution during the social session this afternoon, March 17, 2020, outlining the fines that will be meted on those who violate the city’s curfew policy.

For the first to the third offense, the fines range from P1,000; P3,000 and P5,000 respectively or imprisonment of not less than six months.

Minor offenders will be brought and turned-over to the City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) office.

According to Mayor Junard Chan, they have started the implementation of the curfew on Monday evening which was tasked to the police led by Lapu-Lapu City Police Director Police Colonel Clarito Baja.

“Gi-warningan lang una sa atong kapolisan ang mga nasita kagabi-i nga nagsuroy-suroy pa pasado alas diez kay daghan pa ang wala makahibalo,” said Chan.

(Our police just warned those apprehended last night roaming around at past 10 p.m. as there were still a lot who didn’t know about it).

The city’s curfew starts at 10 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. the next day.

Chan said this is part of the precautionary measures being undertaken by the city to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Chan, however, said that there are people who are exempted to the curfew policy such as nightshift workers provided that they can present proper identification cards. /rcg