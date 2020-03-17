Garcia: If it’s true love, it can wait

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Kung tinud-anay gyud na nga gugma, pwede man tingali na makahuwat usa.” (If that is indeed true love, it can wait.)

So said Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia as she says that even weddings that will gather more than 20 people will not be allowed under the provincial government’s move to cancel all mass gatherings.

Garcia, in a press conference at the Capitol on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, said social events such as weddings and baptisms will need to be put off for now in order to lessen social interactions and the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Ma-cut short ang social interaction because this disease or this virus is very anti-social, making use resort to anti-social measures,” Garcia said.

Garcia said celebrants can always reschedule their gatherings to other dates when the situation becomes safer.

For funerals, Garcia also urged the public to keep their guards up and maintain the social distancing practice.

Garcia also reminded the public that the province’s 10 p.m. curfew still works even for those who are attending wakes. /rcg