Manual Tiktok video done by call center agent in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Everyone by now surely knows what Tiktok is.

The mobile application that has been in demand online because of its features, wherein one can lipsync to a song, or dance to a favorite beat.

But this call center agent in Cebu City, really outdid all the other “Tiktokers” with his manual Tiktok entry.

Niel “Nish” Cabanacan, is becoming viral with his manual Tiktok entry to the tune of 2002 by Anna Marie.

The video was uploaded by their team leader, Ryan Bagtoso, on March 16, 2020, during a lull time at work.

“While we were not busy, I asked him to do a video like the ones on Tiktok. I showed him a video and he copied the act without any music. He admitted that he had a Tiktok account but have never tried uploading video since he do not know how to use it. Thus, the manual Tiktok captioned on the video,” said Bagtoso.

The video shows Nish singing the song with uncertain lyrics while doing the actions that most Tiktokers would do.

The video received a lot of comments from amused netizens.

Ralph Reyes commented, “malingaw ko nga maglagot hahaha,” while, Marz Estores-Pasaol Lenizo-Jamero said, “Magkatawa jud ko sa akatap nga lyrics.”

Watch it here:

Thanks for trying, Nish, and for spreading good vibes amidst the crisis we are facing today. /bmjo