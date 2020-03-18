4th most wanted in Naga City arrested

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | March 18,2020 - 10:41 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cops in Naga City, Cebu arrested the city’s 4th most wanted criminal in an entrapment operation on the afternoon of March 17, 2020.

Juan Aro, 59, a resident of Barangay Inayagan in Naga City, is facing charges of rape.

He was arrested in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, and is now under the custody of the Naga City Police Office.

Police served Aro a warrant of arrest, dated September 3, 2018, and issued by Branch 76 of the Regional Trial Court in Naga City.

Initial investigation from the Naga City Police showed that Aro has been hiding in Barangay Inayawan for almost two years.

They knew of his whereabouts after receiving an anonymous tip last week.

This prompted cops to deploy their tracker team to verify Aro’s presence there.

Police did not recommend Aro to post for bail. /bmjo