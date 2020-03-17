LTO 7 completes processing of over 33,000 applications for new MV registrations

CEBU CITY—The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has finished the processing of all applications for new motor vehicle registration submitted from January to March 3, this year.

LTO-7 released a total of 33,140 Motor Vehicle Certificate of Registrations (CR) on Friday, March 13, 2020, according to a press release posted on the LTO-7 Facebook page.

The bulk or 26,919 registrations were for motorcycles while the rest (6,221) were for 4-wheel vehicles.

“We have zeroed out the transactions submitted from January to March 3, 2020. Over 33,000 Certificate of Registrations were released on March 13,” said LTO-7 regional director Victor Emmanuel Caindec.

Caindec clarified that the processing of motor vehicle registration would not take five to six months.

“Once the documents are completed and submitted on time, we will process that per our Citizen’s Charter guidelines. We want to be transparent to the public and inform you with our procedures,” he added.

Caindec cited three reasons for the delay in the processing. These are incomplete documents, late submission of the papers as some of the dealers submit them by batch whether weekly or monthly, and some dealers are not accredited to process the registration.

Some of the dealers have many branches but some branches are not accredited by LTO, he pointed out.

The dealers use the accredited branch to process applications for non-accredited branches, which is a violation of the LTO rules.

In fact, LTO-7 has issued show-cause orders on five motorcycle dealers who did not comply with the accreditation rules. LTO also stressed that the agency has pursued the NO-REGISTRATION NO-TRAVEL policy.

A motorist apprehended without registration will pay a fine of P12,000 (P10,000 for no registration and P2,000 for reckless driving).

LTO-7 thus urges buyers to check the dealer’s credibility on compliance of the LTO rules and regulations before buying a motorcycle or vehicle.

The motorist should secure a registration first before traveling on the road to avoid penalties and apprehension,” Caindec said. /rcg