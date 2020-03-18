Recreational centers closed, malls and supermarkets still open in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella ordered the closure of recreational centers in the city to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a signed Executive Order, Labella said that all recreational centers including fitness gyms, movie houses or movie theaters, casinos, bars, and clubs will be closed down immediately.

Places of amusement that serve alcoholic beverages such as night clubs, bars, taverns, cocktail lounges, beer parlors, and pubs are also ordered to close down.

Gambling facilities, amusement facilities, concert halls, and dance studios whether public or private should also close down temporarily.

“Private establishments and businesses offering leisure and entertainment, gathering crowds confined in a specific area are prohibited from operating during the effectivity of the General Community Quarantine,” said the mayor.

The police, the Business Permit Licensing Office (BPLO), and the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, Enhancement (PROBE) Team are mandated to implement the EO.

Labella said that the law enforcement offices will already begin checking the establishments tomorrow as the EO is effective immediately.

Meanwhile, malls and supermarkets will remain open to serve the public in order to keep the supply distribution line open.

The malls have signified their desire to stay open during the quarantine period in the meeting with Mayor Edgardo Labella with the business sector.

So far, no closure has been ordered for malls while the mayor assured that all supermarkets will stay open during the quarantine period. /RCG