Through the lens of faith: A mother’s devotion captured on film

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Fiesta Señor and Sinulog season holds a special place in the hearts of devotees of the Holy Child, especially Cebuanos.

In a touching scene, a Cebuano photographer captured a moment that resonated deeply with the faithful. What began as a personal post shared among friends and family quickly spread, striking a chord with fellow devotees of Señor Sto. Niño—particularly those who cherish the experience of attending the Novena Masses in preparation for the much-awaited celebration.

Meet the Suralta Family

The photographer behind the video is Cebuano Anthony Hejie Suralta, a teacher at Sacred Heart School Ateneo de Cebu, who captured the poignant shot of his mother’s devotion. His mother, Helen Suralta is a devotee of the Holy Child.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Anthony shared that aside from teaching, he is also a photographer managing his own business and studio, Creative Space Studio by AHS. On Sunday, January 12, Anthony and his mother Helen attended the Novena Mass, continuing their family tradition of devotion to Señor Sto. Niño.

As the crowd gathered before Mass, Anthony Suralta parted ways with his mother to find a good spot for a photo. He plans to enter the Sinulog Photo Contest 2025, hoping to capture the perfect shot.

Seated in his chosen spot, Anthony scanned the crowd, searching for a subject to photograph.

“I normally look for touching moments after communion. It’s the perfect time to see people moved by the Holy Spirit.”

Anthony soon found the perfect subject—a woman gently cradling the Holy Child while singing “Sto. Niño, Gugma Ko,” tears streaming down her face. But as he zoomed in on the scene, he realized the woman was his own mother, Helen.

“So, I look for moving moments, But ako mama man hinuon ako nakit an,” Anthony said.

Curious, he asked why she was crying. His mother’s heartfelt response made the moment even more meaningful.