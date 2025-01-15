Cortes allies optimistic he will get TRO from Supreme Court

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The camp of former Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes found hope after the Supreme Court (SC) issued Temporary Restraining Orders (TROs) that will prohibit the Commission on Elections (Comelec) from excluding five individuals in the May 2025 midterm elections.

Just like these petitioners, Cortes has also asked SC to prevent the Comelec from implementing the cancellation his Certificate of Candidacy (COC).

“We remain optimistic that this unwavering commitment to truth and justice will prevail, preserving the free and faithful expression of the people’s will,” read part of the statement that his camp issued on Wednesday, January 15.

READ: Dismissed Mandaue City Mayor Cortes files petition before SC against Comelec

During its en banc session on Tuesday, January 14, SC granted TRO to senatorial aspirant Subair Mustapha; Charles Savellano, who is seeking election as representative in the 1st District of Ilocos; and Chito Bulatao Balintay, who is running for Zambales governor. TROs were also granted to Edgar Erice, who is eyeing the post of Caloocan City 2nd District representative, and Florendo Ritualo Jr., an aspirant for Sangguniang Panlungsod member in the 1st District of San Juan City.

Encouragement

In a statement, Cortes’ camp said that these developments provide “encouragement,” as they believe the High Court’s actions will help ensure that the Comelec decision to cancel the COCs of some candidates, including the former mayor, do not compromise the integrity of the midterm elections.

READ: Cortes supporters launch prayer brigades

Moreover, the SC’s recent rulings reflect a strong dedication to intervening when it was necessary to uphold justice and protect the will of the people, it added.

Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan, Mandaue City’s administrator, has expressed confidence that the petition that Cortes filed against Comelec will also be heard by SC soon.

The five TROs, he said, were granted on the petitions that were filed earlier.

READ: Bercede hopeful that SC will rule vs cancellation of Cortes’ COC

“Of course, sa calendar nila, unahon pod nila chronologically. So, basin og wala ta ma-agenda kay limit ra man sad na nila ang ilang discussions pud so that they can go over each case thoroughly. What is clear is that there is no kind of decision yet on our case whether the TRO was denied or granted or was it even taken up sa en banc session,” Calipayan said.

Petition for Certiorari

Cortes filed a petition for Certiorari before the Supreme Court on January 2 after the Comelec denied the motion for reconsideration that he filed on its decision to cancel his COC. The former mayor requested the issuance of an injunction and a status quo ante order against Comelec.

Atty. Calipayan said their prayers for the issuance of a TRO received a boost from the SC’s decision to grant TRO to the five other petitioners, a proof of the SC’s commitment to preserve the democratic process and protect the rights of the candidates.

“We are positive because looking at the, although dili parehas ang atoang mga cases, pero dili pod gyud mo-hesitate si Supreme Court nga mo-issue og Temporary Restraining Order against the Comelec if ever they see nga naay problema ang katung decisions,” he said.

While they wait for SC to also hear Cortes’ petition, the former mayor’s camp is urging their supporters to remain hopeful and united.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP